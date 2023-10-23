Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: 174 candidates file nominations for polls
LiveNew Update

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: 174 candidates file nominations for polls

Mizoram polls 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Officials said that a total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, have filed nominations for the 40-member Mizoram assembly polls set to be held on November 7. All nominees of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have filed their nomination papers, the officials said.
The MNF has fielded candidates in all 40 seats, with its candidate list featuring two women and 15 new faces. Officials stated that 23 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and four nominees of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed their papers.
Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga stated his party will win more than 25 seats in the 40-member assembly in the forthcoming polls elections.
Elections for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3 in a single phase. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. 

Key Events

12:55 PM

Mizoram polls 2023: 174 candidates file nominations for assembly elections

12:51 PM

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

12:55 PM

Mizoram polls 2023: 174 candidates file nominations for assembly elections

A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, have filed nominations for the 40-member Mizoram assembly polls on November 7, officials said on Saturday.
 
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken during the day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

12:51 PM

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has  released a list of 30 star Campaigners for the forthcoming assembly polls in Mizoram.
 
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, party leader Manish Sisodia, and other leaders have been named as star campaigners for the polls.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mizoram state assembly electionMizoramAssembly pollsAssembly electionsCongressBJP

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF