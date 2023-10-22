Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram Assembly polls: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid

Mizoram Assembly polls: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid

Altogether 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday

Press Trust of India Aizawl
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23 | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nomination papers of 173 candidates out of 174 filed for the November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections were found valid during scrutiny, officials said on Sunday.

The nomination paper of opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Dr Lorrain Lalpeklian Chinzah who seeks to contest from the Lawngtlai East constituency is being re-scrutinised because of some discrepancies, they said.

Altogether 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

The number of candidates who filed nomination papers this year is 38 less than that in the 2018 assembly polls.

Five years ago, 212 candidates filed their nominations, of whom 209 were in the fray after the withdrawal of candidature.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition ZPM and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats each and all of them have submitted their nomination papers.

The BJP has fielded its nominees in 23 seats, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in four.

Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as independents.

Also Read

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram on Oct 30 to campaign for BJP candidates

Rahul Gandhi's statement on RSS baseless: BJP Mizoram's leader Fanai

AAP announces first list of 4 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls

Mizoram polls 2023: Speaker, MNF turncoats among BJP list of 23 candidates

BJP releases list of 12 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls due on Nov 7

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mizoram state assembly electionMizoramvoting

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story