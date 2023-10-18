Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / BJP releases list of 12 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls due on Nov 7

BJP releases list of 12 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls due on Nov 7

The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates for the Mizoram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of its candidates for 12 assembly seats in Mizoram, where polls are slated to be held on November 7.

In a separate notification, the party named Bhavna Bohra as its candidate for the Pandaria assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

According to the BJP's list for the Mizoram assembly polls, R Lalbiaktluangi will contest from the Lunglei West seat, Shanti Bikash Chakma from Thorang, Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek and Vanlalhmuaka from the Dampa seat.

The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates for the Mizoram and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

MNF, ZPM instruments for BJP, RSS to enter Mizoram, says Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: 9 out of 10 lawmakers are crorepatis, says ADR report

Union minister Kiren Rijiju appointed BJP election in-charge for Mizoram

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPMizoram state assembly electionMizoramJagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story