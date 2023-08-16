Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Joining IPS
Lalduhoma worked as the principal assistant to Mizoram's Chief Minister, C Chhunga, from 1972 to 1977. After graduating, he qualified for the IPS in 1977. The home ministry transferred him to New Delhi as the security in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1982.
Tryst with Congress
He resigned from the police service and joined Congress in 1984. Lalduhoma played an important role in bringing Laldenga, the leader of the Mizo uprising, from London and facilitating the Mizo Peace Accord, which was signed in 1986.
Lalduhoma was then appointed as the vice-chairman of the Mizoram State Planning Board. The same year he got elected as an MP. But after falling out with the Congress leadership, he resigned and lost his Lok Sabha membership. He became the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law in India. He later said that it was a "very proud" decision.
Mizo National Union
In 1986, Lalduhoma formed the Mizo National Union (MNU), which later merged with Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) and was made working president.
He briefly joined the Mizo National Front (MNF) but broke away to form the Mizo National Front (Nationalist), which was renamed Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) in 1997. In the 2003 election, he was elected to Mizoram Legislative Assembly from Ratu.
In 2018, Lalduhoma and his party became a part of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), an electoral alliance formed by five other regional parties in 2017. He was officially declared the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2018 Mizoram Assembly polls.
The alliance could not obtain recognition from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as an official party then, so Lalduhoma contested as an independent candidate. He won from two constituencies, Aizawl West I and Serchhip, and ZPM won seven Assembly seats to become the principal Opposition party.
In 2020, 12 legislators of the ruling MNF had filed petitions with the Assembly speaker seeking Lalduhoma's disqualification on the ground that he had contested the 2018 state elections as an independent but later joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). ZPM was registered as a political party in July 2019.
Lalduhoma was then disqualified as an MLA from the 40-member House by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo under the anti-defection law. Lalduhoma became the first member of the Mizoram assembly to be disqualified in the history of the state.
In a by-poll for Serchip held on April 17, 2021, Lalduhoma reclaimed the seat by defeating Vanlalzawma of the MNF by 3,310 votes.