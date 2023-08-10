Home / Politics / NDA partner Mizoram's MNF to back oppn's no-confidence motion in Parliament

NDA partner Mizoram's MNF to back oppn's no-confidence motion in Parliament

The MNF is deeply hurt over the condition of the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur, Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga said

Press Trust of India Aizawl

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, a partner of the NDA, will back the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga said on Thursday.

Lalrosanga told PTI that he will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's "failure to handle" the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

"I will back the opposition's no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or (want to) go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation," he said.

The MNF is deeply hurt over the condition of the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur, he said.

Lalrosanga said he discussed the issue with party president Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, and other leaders and they agreed to back the no-confidence motion.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region, and a member of the NDA at the Centre.

MNF Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, who has been vocal on the Manipur issue, also told PTI that he will continue to raise his voice in Parliament against the government's handling of the situation.

The voting on the motion in Lok Sabha is likely to be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his reply on it, Lalrosanga said.

The fate of the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the united opposition is clear as the BJP-led NDA has the support of a majority members in Lok Sabha.

This is the second time that PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Also Read

Former Mizoram minister Beichhua to join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

Monsoon session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in LS today

Attempt to confuse people: Cong on Shah's response on Manipur issue in LS

No confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on Day 3 of debate

Parliament pulsates with references to India, Bharat Mata and Manipur

Topics :MizoramNortheast IndiaPoliticsOpposition

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story