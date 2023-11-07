Mizoram elections LIVE: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Polling will continue till 4 pm. Over 857,000 voters, including 439,000 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections as the electronic voting machine was not working. The Mizo National Front (MNF) President went to cast his vote in the morning hours today at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independentcandidates.



Security was strengthened across Mizoram and at the international borders in the state ahead of polling for the assembly elections. Extensive security arrangements have been made and the state's borders have been sealed in view of the polling, Inspector-General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the people of Mizoram, especially the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise as Mizoram goes to vote.

"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Mizoram to vote for his party and said it was his guarantee that their culture, language and traditions will be protected.