Mizoram elections LIVE: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Polling will continue till 4 pm. Over 857,000 voters, including 439,000 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections as the electronic voting machine was not working.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) President went to cast his vote in the morning hours today at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independentcandidates.

Security was strengthened across Mizoram and at the international borders in the state ahead of polling for the assembly elections. Extensive security arrangements have been made and the state's borders have been sealed in view of the polling, Inspector-General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  called upon the people of Mizoram, especially the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise as Mizoram goes to vote.

"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Mizoram to vote for his party and said it was his guarantee that their culture, language and traditions will be protected.

10:07 AM

WATCH: K Sapdanga, working president, Zoram People's Movement cast his vote this morning

10:00 AM

Mizo National Front will not come to power this time: ZPM working president K Sapdanga

9:50 AM

Assembly polls 2023: Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta casts his vote as polling begins

9:47 AM

Assembly elections 2023: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions

9:45 AM

Mizoram polls 2023: PM Modi urges first-time voters to exercise franchise

10:07 AM

WATCH: K Sapdanga, working president, Zoram People's Movement cast his vote this morning

10:00 AM

Mizo National Front will not come to power this time: ZPM working president K Sapdanga

9:50 AM

Assembly polls 2023: Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta casts his vote as polling begins

Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station at Mission Vengthlang in Aizawl as voting started in the state.
 
Lalsawta is contesting the election from Aizawl West-III.

9:47 AM

Assembly elections 2023: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions

 
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections since the electronic voting machine was not working.
 
"Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet," the chief minister said. 

9:45 AM

Mizoram polls 2023: PM Modi urges first-time voters to exercise franchise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon the people of Mizoram, especially the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy as Mizoram goes to vote.
 
"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.
First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

