Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Belagavi's Chikkodi area on Saturday.

Amit Shah was seated in a specially designed vehicle and he greeted the people who had gathered there.

During the roadshow, the BJP supporters and party workers were queued up throughout the road from where the cavalcade was passing.

The Home Minister also launched an attack on the Congress party over the '4 per cent Muslim reservation' issue and urged the people to vote for a double-engine government in the state, if they want to

"BJP had removed 4 per cent Muslim reservation, and increased reservation of Lingayats, SC and ST community. Congress party says that if they come to power they will bring back 6 per cent reservation for Muslims. This will decrease reservation of Lingayats and SC, if Karnataka doesn't want this they must vote for the BJP government," he said.

Earlier in the day, during an election rally in Belagavi, Amit Shah said that PM Modi has fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"BJP has worked for the farmers here. We have given several benefits to the farmers. Congress insulted Savarkar. But BJP developed the Marathas and respected them...PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

The final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections have intensified in the State.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a roadshow in Bengaluru. He is scheduled to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, as per the party sources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Karnataka's Udupi district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a roadshow in Shanivarasanthe Madikeri in the Kodagu district.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.