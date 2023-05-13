Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

The results of Karnataka elections are a pointer to the results of Lok Sabha polls next year, Raut said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday termed BJP's loss in Karnataka elections as the defeat of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bajrang Bali's mace has fallen on the BJP, Raut told reporters.

The Congress, in its election manifesto for Karnataka, made a promise to clamp down on extremist organisations and referred to banned Islamist outfit PFI and the Bajrang Dal, the VHP's youth wing, in the same vein.

At an election rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi had hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal and lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Lord Hanuman).

This is the defeat of Modi and Shah, Raut said, adding that whatever has happened in Karnataka is exactly what is going to take place in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The results of Karnataka elections are a pointer to the results of Lok Sabha polls next year, Raut said.

The Congress is set to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch on Saturday in a boost to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut

Maha: Complaint filed against Raut for objectionable remarks against Shinde

You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands: Baghel after Cong wins in K'taka

Karnataka result is victory of suffering endured by Rahul Gandhi: Congress

Victory-defeat aren't new to BJP, will introspect setback: Yediyurappa

Karnataka stepping stone to LS polls, hope Rahul becomes PM: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chose politics of development over communal politics: Gehlot

Topics :Lord HanumanSanjay RautKarnataka pollsCongress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story