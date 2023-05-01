BJP means betrayers, should release report card before manifesto: Cong

Moments after the BJP released its manifesto for the May 10 Kanataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday hit out at the ruling party claiming it did not fulfill the majority of its promises ahead of the previous elections.

Daring the saffron party to release a "report card" along with its manifesto, Siddaramaiah said the BJP stands for "betrayers".

"@BJP4Karnataka should release their report card before their new manifesto. BJP leaders have no regards for the promises they make. They have not fulfilled more than 90 per cent of their promises made in the previous elections. BJP means betrayers," the Congress leader tweeted.

Earlier, on Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, making a host of promises topping which was provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

Free cooking gas cylinders will be provided in three installments of one cylinder each in the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

Also, in an announcement similar to the one in the run-up to the Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly polls last year, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

"We will introduce the Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top class standards," the manifesto said.

The BJP also promised to launch the 'Samanvaya' scheme to drive collaboration between SMEs and ITIs and generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals.

"We will provide career support for aspirational youth by providing financial incentives for students to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/banking/government jobs," it said.

Underlining its commitment to the healthcare sector, the BJP said it will strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through 'Mission Swasthya Karnataka' by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations.

"Additionally, we will also provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens," the party stated in the vision document.

"We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as 'State Capital Region', and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation," the manifesto said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.