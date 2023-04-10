BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday or Tuesday. A three-hour meeting was held by BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his Karnataka tour, to finalise the candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls.

Senior leaders attended the meeting

The meeting was attended by the party's senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC. They were joined by senior party leaders from the state such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

After the meeting, the Karnataka CM said that PM Modi had given some "directions" and the candidates' names would be announced on Monday or Tuesday. Bommai also cleared that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.

The BJP's high-powered committee has been very careful in selecting candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election. A survey has been conducted among party workers to find out and select the most suitable candidate for each constituency.

On the other hand, opposition parties had already announced their candidates for the assembly election. Congress has announced candidates for 142 seats, while JD(S) has announced candidates for 93 seats so far.