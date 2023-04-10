Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Sunday to decide the candidates for Karnataka Election Polls 2023; PM Modi, Shah and Nadda were present

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday or Tuesday. A three-hour meeting was held by BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his Karnataka tour, to finalise the candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls.

Senior leaders attended the meeting


The meeting was attended by the party's senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC. They were joined by senior party leaders from the state such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

After the meeting, the Karnataka CM said that PM Modi had given some "directions" and the candidates' names would be announced on Monday or Tuesday. Bommai also cleared that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.

The BJP's high-powered committee has been very careful in selecting candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election. A survey has been conducted among party workers to find out and select the most suitable candidate for each constituency.

On the other hand, opposition parties had already announced their candidates for the assembly election. Congress has announced candidates for 142 seats, while JD(S) has announced candidates for 93 seats so far.

BJP aiming for 150 seats
BJP is serious about the Karnataka election polls in 2023, and is trying hard to retain power in Karnataka. The party has told its workers that the high command has set a target of 150 seats out of 224 seats in the state.

In the last election held in 2018, BJP emerged as the biggest single party, winning 104 seats. The Congress won 80 and JD(S) won 37 seats.

The election of 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the result will be announced on May 13.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

