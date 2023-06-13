Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BLOs to visit households to ensure voting in Jharkhand: Electoral Officer

To ensure that no eligible voter is left out from the electoral rolls in Jharkhand, BLOs would visit each household between July 21 and August 21, state Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, said

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
To ensure that no eligible voter is left out from the electoral rolls in Jharkhand, booth level officers (BLOs) would visit each household between July 21 and August 21, state Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, said on Tuesday.

The total number of eligible voters in Jharkhand is 2.45 crore, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that the summary revision of electoral rolls commenced in the state from June 1.

He said of the 2.45 crore voters, the number of men is 1.26 crore and women is 1.19 crore while the number of third gender voters is 368.

Many women are yet to be enlisted as voters, Kumar said.

Emphasising the importance of the right to exercise franchise for a healthy democracy, he expressed concern over low voter turnout in urban areas of the state during polls.

This time the Commission plans to hold enrolment drives for senior citizens, divyang (differently abled), members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups, sex workers and transgenders on specific dates.

The training programme for trainers are on at various levels in view of the 2024 Lok Saha polls.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

