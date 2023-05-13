Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / I take full responsibility for the defeat, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Speaking to reporters here, he said the party will analyse the performance in every constituency in detail

Press Trust of India Shiggaon (K'taka)
May 13 2023
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections, and that the party will function as a responsible opposition in the days to come.

He said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win.

"Election results are in the final stages, I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP's defeat, no one else has the responsibility. As the chief minister of the state I take the responsibility. There is a need to do the complete analysis of this defeat, as there are various reasons for this," Bommai said.

"We will try to overcome all the shortcomings, organise ourselves and the party will once again bounce back. We are a national party and will make all the necessary preparations organisationally and administratively to win the Lok Sabha election, by rectifying our mistakes," he said, adding the BJP will function as a responsible opposition party in the days to come.

Asked whether the Modi and Shah factor did not work in this election, the CM said there are various reasons for this outcome and one can speak about it after a thorough analysis.

"The results are still getting finalised, it is not right to speak about it now," he said, adding Congress' much organised election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for their win.

Thanking people of Shiggaon Assembly segment for electing him, Bommai said he will work for the development of the constituency.

