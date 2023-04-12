Karnataka election: BJP's first list of 189 candidates include 52 new faces

BJP has included 52 new faces in the list in line with the experiment it did Gujarat. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the poll in charge for the state, said, "Young leadership has been given preference in the selection of the candidates."



The key news here is that 11 incumbent leaders have been replaced. The 11 names also include veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who left his constituency for his son B.Y. Vijayendra, and Halady Srinivas Shetty, who announced his retirement from electoral politics.



The ruling party tried to include all the sections of the community and tried to cover all the castes in the first list. The senior BJP leader, Arun Singh, confirmed that out of 189 candidates in the first list, 52 are new faces, 32 candidates are from OBC, 30 are from SC, and 16 are from the ST community. The list also includes 8 women.

BJP aims to return to the power

The ruling party in the state, BJP, has announced its first list of candidates in 189 constituencies total of 224, for the Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10.