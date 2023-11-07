Amit Shah targets CM Gehlot during rallies ahead of Rajasthan elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his campaign efforts in poll-bound Rajasthan, addressing rallies in Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar constituencies on Tuesday. In a series of speeches, Shah challenged the Congress-led state government, accusing it of corruption, specifically targeting sitting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Shah questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's response to the "red diary" controversy, urging him to disclose its contents to the public. He highlighted Gehlot's alleged discomfort with the colour red, drawing connections to the diary's financial irregularities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They told me that Gehlot gets angry on seeing the colour red," Shah stated. Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha alleged that this "red diary" contained details of the illegal financial transactions of the chief minister.

"Chief Minister Gehlot should have resigned over the 'red diary' instead of taking action against his minister," Shah added.

Referencing the chief minister's reputation as "magician", nicknamed for performing magic tricks early in his career, Shah took a jibe stating, "Gehlot ji used magic to cut off electricity. Employment and law and order were disrupted. Only a magician can make so many things disappear."

Shah also reiterated concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation under Gehlot's tenure. He cited instances of communal tensions, illegal mining, and the leakage of recruitment exam papers, emphasising the need for stronger governance.

"The people of Rajasthan are fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and have made up their mind for change. Today, I will talk to the people of Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan to ensure BJP's victory with a huge majority," Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the rallies in the state.

Shah accused the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics and termed it the "most corrupt" regime in Rajasthan. He urged the people to reject this approach and work towards uprooting the current administration.

"Lord Shri Ram was in a state of humiliation for more than 550 years. The Congress was stalling the construction of Ram temple for 70 years, but (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi performed its bhoomi pujan," he said.

The home minister went on to outline the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vision for the state, promising progress, development, and transformative initiatives.

Shah pledged comprehensive developmental projects for Rajasthan, focusing on infrastructure, water supply, and education. He assured the residents that tap water would be provided to all households within two-and-a-half years after the BJP forms the state government.

He stated that Rajasthan was given Rs 2 trillion when the UPA government was in power between 2004 and 2014, whereas the Modi government gave Rs 8.71 trillion from 2014 to 2023. He added that the Modi-led government had executed projects worth Rs 6 trillion in nine years.

(With agency inputs)