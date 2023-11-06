Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot secured 63% of the votes from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur district in the 2018 Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot officially submitted his nomination papers from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur district on Monday. Sardarpura is considered a stronghold for the Congress party, and Gehlot has consistently won from this seat in every election since 1998.

Accompanied by his wife, Sunita Gehlot, and son, Vaibhav Gehlot, the chief minister sought his sister's blessings before filing his nomination. According to a report by ANI, prior to submitting his nomination, Gehlot stated, "People of the state are in the mood to repeat the government in Rajasthan."

"Earlier, Rajasthan was known as a backward state, but now it has changed. Today, Rajasthan has AIIMS, IITs, IIMs and other universities. When I became the chief minister for the first time, there were only 6 universities and now there are over 100 colleges," he added.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Gehlot had secured 63 per cent of the votes from this constituency. The Congress party won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member house. Congress formed the state government with BSP and independent candidates, with Ashok Gehlot taking the chief ministerial position.

Congress has released seven lists, fielding 199 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls. Out of the total of 200, the party has left the Bharatpur seat for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly are scheduled for November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

A public meeting of Congress is also scheduled at Umaid Singh Stadium later today, where party president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to participate.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

