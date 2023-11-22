Ashok Gehlot govt has destroyed Rajasthan in 5 years, says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a potshot at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that the Gehlot government has destroyed Rajasthan in the last five years.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Wednesday. He arrived here to campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held this week in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Rajasthan are eager to bring the double-engine government in the state because in five years, the Ashok Gehlot government has destroyed Rajasthan. Rajasthan is number one in corruption, women atrocities, cyber crime, paper leak cases and number one in riot and terror cases. It has become an alternative to bad governance, so people will remove them and bring the BJP government," CM Chouhan said.

When asked about CM Ashok Gehlot's claims to repeat the government in state because of his guarantees, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that not a single guarantee of him (Gehlot) was fulfilled.

"Not a single guarantee of his (CM Gehlot) has been fulfilled. Neither has the loan of farmers been waived off nor the unemployed got allowance. Kaath ki handi ek baar chadti hai baar baar nhi (one can be fooled only once, not again and again.)," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Chouhan said that his (Kharge) intellect was damaged.

"His (Kharge) intellect has been damaged, these (Congress) people are afraid that PM Modi had said he would neither eat (corruption) nor let anyone eat. Now the Congress, which is full of corruption, is tense...PM Modi will not leave anyone who is corrupt or fraud. Because of this fear, they are making such weird comments."

Notably, addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, Kharge attacked Prime Minister Modi claiming that the PM was always abusing him or Rahul Gandhi.

"The Prime Minister has not done any work apart from abusing us in the Congress. He abuses me, Rahul Gandhi, and recently he has started abusing Ashok Gehlot as well. He says that I abused his father. Why would I abuse his father who is not in this world anymore, what right do I have to speak about his father? I myself lost my mother, sister and uncle at a young age. Just me and my father were left. I am telling this to let you know that we do not speak like him (Modi)," Kharge said.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Of the 200 seats, 199 seats will be contested on November 25 as the Congress candidate for the Karanpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, passed away due to sepsis. The Election Commission, therefore, adjourned elections in the Karanpur assembly constituency.