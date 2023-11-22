Vote for me across 200 seats, not just locals: CM Gehlot's emotional appeal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an emotional appeal to voters on Tuesday as assembly elections draw near in the state. He urged voters to consider his image, even if the local candidate has limited impact, stating, "Imagine that I am contesting from all these 200 seats."

"There are 200 candidates contesting the election, I got requests from around 150 places but I can't go everywhere for campaign, so I am appealing to everyone that you imagine that I am contesting the election from all these 200 seats. I request you to repeat this government again. You (people) don't have to see who is contesting from the local level," Gehlot said while speaking to ANI.

Gehlot emphasised the importance of repeating the current government, and highlighted his tenure's achievements, fulfilling ten guarantees, and promised to implement seven more if voted back into power.

"The schemes and laws introduced during my tenure have made a big impact, and we are now offering seven more guarantees, which have received a huge welcome," he said.

The Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, released its manifesto on Tuesday, promising a caste-based census, a new scheme for panchayat-level recruitment, and a law to implement the minimum support price for farmers, among other guarantees.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In 2018, Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.