Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate several projects ahead of polls

Gandhi Darshan Museum, signal-free traffic project at the Laxmi Mandir Tiraha, Jhotwara Railway Over Bridge, and Silvan Park among projects to be inaugurated

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
With the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan set to take effect in the coming weeks, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be inaugurating a series of pending projects in the state, according to a report by the Times of India. These inauguration ceremonies are primarily for projects executed by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB). The report added that many of these projects are still far from completion.
 
A JDA official informed TOI, the projects to be inaugurated include the Gandhi Darshan Museum, the signal-free traffic project at the Laxmi Mandir Tiraha, Jhotwara Railway Over Bridge (ROB), an underground parking lot in Ramniwas Bagh, and Silvan Park near the Jaipur-Agra Road. Additionally, there may be an inauguration of another signal-free traffic project at the B2-Bypass–Tonk Road crossing.
 
However, among these six projects, JDA has only completed the first phase for three: the Gandhi Darshan Museum, Jhotwara ROB, and the B2B-Bypass.
 
This news comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections slated for December 2023 or early 2024.
 
Recently, a Rs 120 crore park for coaching institute students in Kota and the Chambal riverfront, which cost around Rs 1,442 crore, was also inaugurated in the state.

