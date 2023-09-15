26 recruitment exam papers leaked under BJP, Congress, says RLP's Beniwal

Hanuman Beniwal, leader of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), has accused both the BJP and Congress governments in Rajasthan of allowing question papers for 26 recruitment exams to be leaked, causing suffering to the state's youth.

In June, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET) paper leak case . The ED found evidence of paper leaks and money transactions through its raids and considered the possibility of the involvement of a few politicians and bureaucrats.

In addition to these allegations, Beniwal claimed that law and order in the state had deteriorated significantly, with criminals displaying no fear of the police.

"The situation in the state has deteriorated. Incidents of rape have increased, and criminals are operating with impunity. Law and order have collapsed," the RLP leader asserted.

During a rally, Beniwal voiced his support for student leaders advocating for student union elections to be held in colleges and universities across the state. In August, the state government cancelled student union elections in these institutions.

The decision came after concerns were raised by vice-chancellors of state universities regarding the use of money in the elections and the disruption of academic activities. As a result, the government decided not to conduct student union elections for the academic year 2023-24, as indicated by the higher education department.

Beniwal warned that if the state government did not meet the demand for student union elections, he and his supporters would stage protests at the secretariat and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

These allegations come ahead of the Rajasthan State Assembly polls slated for the end of 2023 or early 2024.

