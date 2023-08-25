Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

Mayor Munesh Gurjar of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation has returned to work following a suspension hiatus triggered by her husband's arrest in a bribery case. The Rajasthan High Court halted Gurjar's suspension on August 5 after she challenged the order, according to a report by PTI.

On Thursday, Gurjar resumed her duties at the municipal corporation headquarters, accompanied by her supporters, to reassert her position.

The High Court's decision to stay the suspension emphasised that such an action could not have been taken without conducting a preliminary inquiry.

Gurjar labelled her suspension as a "political conspiracy" targeting her and her family. This occurred ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for December 2023.

Her husband, Sushil Gurjar, and alleged middlemen Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on August 4 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in exchange for a land lease. A subsequent search at her husband's residence revealed Rs 40 lakh in cash and the lease document.

The suspension order, issued by Hridesh Kumar Sharma, Director and Special Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, cited suspicions of her involvement in the case and temporarily relieved her of her mayoral duties.

Despite the court's relief, the CM Ashok Gehlot-led state government sent two notices to Munesh Gurjar, directing her to respond within three days to ongoing investigations into complaints against her in other cases.

Upon resuming her post after 18 days of suspension, Gurjar acknowledged the city's deteriorated conditions and pledged to address issues and improve the existing system.

Gurjar assured compliance with the notices from the local self-government department and expressed her intention to discuss matters with the chief minister. She stressed the current focus on restoring the city's cleanliness system and ensuring smooth project operations.

The notice issued by the local self-government department highlights the need for Gurjar to submit her response or requested documents within three days to avoid one-sided action against her as per the Rajasthan Municipalities Act 2009.

