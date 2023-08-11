Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: Senior party members will gather to discuss strategy, foster unity and address key issues for the Rajasthan state Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress party is holding an election preparation meeting in its war room in Jaipur on Friday for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, according to a report by Patrika.

The state Congress's newly constituted Political Affairs Committee is convening today at the war room on Hospital Road in the state capital, Jaipur. Dignitaries including National General Secretary KC Venugopal, State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and co-in-charges Qazi Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan, Virendra Rathod, State President Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, among other senior political leaders will convene. The committee members will engage in active deliberations for election strategies.

The meeting will cover topics ranging from equitable distribution of candidacies to devising a formula for retaining governmental control. The discussion will also include how to showcase solidarity and prepare strategies against the Opposition.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will be seen together after a long time. The two leaders had also been present for meetings of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Banswara rally earlier this week.

Also Read: Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections

Before the Political Affairs Committee meeting, the Lok Sabha observers will also gather today. All 25 Lok Sabha observers of Rajasthan will be present to cover ticket distribution and strategy. Discussions will transpire between these external observers and senior leaders, namely Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal, Senior Supervisor Madhusudan Mistry, Supervisor Shashikant Senthil, Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and State President Govind Singh Dotasara. 

Also Read

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today

Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections

Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections

Rajasthan govt begins Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana; free phones to women

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

BJP takes your land and gives it to Adani: Rahul Gandhi at Banswara rally

Munesh Gurjar to be interrogated in bribery case by anti-corruption bureau

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanIndian National CongressCongressAshok GehlotSachin PilotElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story