Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

The Congress party is holding an election preparation meeting in its war room in Jaipur on Friday for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections , according to a report by Patrika.

The state Congress's newly constituted Political Affairs Committee is convening today at the war room on Hospital Road in the state capital, Jaipur. Dignitaries including National General Secretary KC Venugopal, State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and co-in-charges Qazi Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan, Virendra Rathod, State President Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, among other senior political leaders will convene. The committee members will engage in active deliberations for election strategies.

The meeting will cover topics ranging from equitable distribution of candidacies to devising a formula for retaining governmental control. The discussion will also include how to showcase solidarity and prepare strategies against the Opposition.

आज जयपुर स्थित प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय में AICC लोकसभा ऑब्जर्वर्स की बैठक में कांग्रेस महासचिव श्री के.सी. वेणुगोपाल व चीफ ऑब्जर्वर श्री मधुसूदन मिस्त्री के साथ सहभागिता की। इस दौरान प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रभारी श्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा से… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 11, 2023





Also Read: Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will be seen together after a long time. The two leaders had also been present for meetings of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Banswara rally earlier this week.

Before the Political Affairs Committee meeting, the Lok Sabha observers will also gather today. All 25 Lok Sabha observers of Rajasthan will be present to cover ticket distribution and strategy. Discussions will transpire between these external observers and senior leaders, namely Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal, Senior Supervisor Madhusudan Mistry, Supervisor Shashikant Senthil, Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and State President Govind Singh Dotasara.