Praveen Gupta, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Rajasthan, shared that the state has 52 million voters, according to a report by Times of India.

As of January 2023, around 820,000 new voters have joined the electoral list, while about 397,000 voters were removed. This is a net increase of 422,000 voters in the state.

The current draft also indicates 27 million male voters and 24.8 million female voters in the state.

It must be noted that the final list of voters will be released on October 4.

To address changes in the draft voters' list, individuals can submit claims and objections until September 19. Special camps will be organised on August 27 and September 10 at all polling stations in the state to facilitate this process.

Gupta also announced that special polling centres will be established for 8 to 10 essential service categories, including media personnel. Additionally, there will be provisions for home voting for people with disabilities (PwDs) and the elderly. Over 50 per cent of polling booths will feature webcasting.

Rajasthan's CEO also met with national and state-level political party representatives to discuss the second special summary revision programme.

The CEO informed these representatives about creating 601 new polling stations and adjusting 32 existing ones, resulting in a net increase of 569 polling stations. Furthermore, 22,000 polling booths with low voting rates have been identified in the state.

The state now has a total of 51,756 polling stations. Polling stations with more than 1,425 voters and those located over 2 km away have been restructured, according to the report.

Rajasthan's state assembly elections are slated for the end of the year.

