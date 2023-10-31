Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / 'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

Slamming the Congress party, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said that the grand old party makes many promises to the people before elections and never fulfils them

BS Web Team New Delhi
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said while the Congress makes many promises to the people before elections, there are no guarantees that they would be fulfilled if they win.

"A few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi visited Rajasthan. She expressed concern over the state of women in Rajasthan, which is under Congress rule currently. If they [Rajasthan govt] had implemented the [Centre's] 'Nari Shakti' scheme in earnest, it would have helped the women of Rajasthan. Whenever she and her brother [Rahul Gandhi] come visiting the state, they make plenty of promises to the people. However, with the Congress, there's no guarantee that they would deliver on their promises if elected," Raje was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Claiming that the Congress government did not waive off farmer loans despite being in power for five years, Raje, who is seeking a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan constituency, added, "Owing to rising crimes against women in the state, families fear for the safety of their female members."

Earlier, at an election rally in Jhunjhunu, Priyanka Gandhi announced that the Congress would give Rs 10,000 annually to women as an honorarium if elected in the state.

Voting for the 200-member Assembly in Rajasthan will be held in a single phase on November 25. The results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

All you need to know about Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan's former CM from BJP

Rajasthan elections: BJP announces 2 key committees, Vasundhara Raje absent

BJP's Vasundhara Raje targets Rajasthan govt over crime against women

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Centre misusing agencies for political gains, move will boomerang: Gehlot

Several Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former MLAs, join BJP

Rajasthan Police seizes Rs 200 cr worth poll 'freebies' since model code

English medium schools, OPS, cow dung among CM Gehlot's election guarantees

Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan elections

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vasundhara RajeRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiBJPrajasthanElection newsElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story