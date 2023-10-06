Over 1.8 million first-time voters gear up for elections in Chhattisgarh

With the upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh on the horizon, Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale announced the final revised electoral list for the state. The list reveals that Chhattisgarh has a total of 20.3 million eligible voters, comprising 10.1 million males and 10.2 million females.

These statistics also include 1.868 million first-time voters, all aged between 18 and 22 years, who will exercise their right to vote for the first time in the forthcoming elections. Moreover, there are 186,000 senior citizens, aged above 80 years, who are eligible to vote, highlighting the diverse demographics of the electorate.

In addition, the electoral list encompasses 160,000 voters with disabilities and 19,839 service voters.

To facilitate the voting process, Chhattisgarh has prepared 24,109 polling booths, ensuring the accessible and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The BJP , Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been the key political players in the state since its formation on November 1, 2000. The Chhattisgarh state Assembly elections are slated for later this year, along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. The Congress party won the last elections in 2018,

The State Legislative Assembly has 90 members of the Legislative Assembly. There are 11 members of the Lok Sabha from Chhattisgarh, and the Rajya Sabha has five members from the state. The state of Chhattisgarh comprises 33 districts, which are divided into five divisions, namely Bastar division, Durg division, Raipur division, Bilaspur division, and Surguja division.

(With agency inputs)