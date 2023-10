Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks about Congress engaging in "vote bank politics". Sibal countered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's assertion that Modi being the first Prime Minister from the other backward classes (OBC) was not a form of vote bank politics.

Prime Minister Modi made these comments at a rally in Jodhpur, accusing Congress of prioritising its vote bank over addressing the law and order situation in Rajasthan.





In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sibal questioned the state of law and order in the country. He raised concerns about the roles of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, asking whether they were truly contributing to law and order. Sibal also pointed to Manipur to underscore an apparent lack of order in the region.

The post from Sibal reads, "Modiji: Congress worried about vote bank, not law and order situation. Modiji: Where is the law? Where is the order? Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation is the law? Manipur is the order?"

"BJP: Modi is the first OBC Prime Minister, not vote bank politics?" added the former Union Minister.





Also Read: Rajasthan MLA Hudla polishes shoes, says politicians are public servants Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, parted ways with Congress last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member, supported by the Samajwadi Party. He has since been advocating for justice through his non-electoral platform, "Insaaf". His comments on the BJP's OBC pitch add another dimension to the ongoing political dialogue, particularly in relation to discussions about law and order in Rajasthan.