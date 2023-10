Ahead of the Rajasthan state elections scheduled for later this year, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Om Prakash Hudla spent a day working for the public. In videos that have since gone viral, Hudla is seen polishing an elderly man's shoes. Surrounded by onlookers, he wore a garland, with one individual even showering rose petals on him.

This move is not unprecedented for Hudla, who undertook similar activities in 2018, leading up to the state assembly elections at that time. Hudla emphasised that this was not a one-off act; he had performed it previously and intends to continue in the future.





Speaking to the media, Hudla elaborated on his actions, stating that his initiative to polish the shoes of voters and workers aimed to remind them that MLAs are public servants, employed by the electorate, rather than the other way around.

"I took the initiative to polish the shoes of voters and workers. This is to make them realise that MLAs are employees of voters," stated independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla.

Earlier this week, Hudla also marked Gandhi Jayanti by hoisting the tricolour outside a hospital. He represents the Mahuwa Assembly constituency in the Dausa district, which is one of the 200 constituencies in the Rajasthan Assembly.

While the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have traditionally dominated elections in the state, a number of regional parties and independent politicians are also contesting the upcoming elections.