PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of sympathising with terrorists, alleging that terrorist organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) hold rallies without fear in the state while addressing a rally in Udaipur on Thursday.

"Today there is a Congress government here, that is why terrorist organisations like PFI hold rallies without any fear. The Congress government, a sympathiser of terrorists, will accept this by destroying Rajasthan," PM Modi said.

"Even Dalits and poor people are not safe in Rajasthan," he added while saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would end "gunda raj"in the state if elected in the upcoming Rajasthan state Assembly polls.

He also criticised the Congress government for incidents that he described as a "shame on humanity" and accused it of appeasement politics. PM Modi highlighted the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last year, saying that such incidents occurred because of the Congress government's sympathy towards terrorists.





Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on June 28, 2022 by two men who had accused him of insulting Islam. The accused had also made a video of the incident and posted it online.

"The terrorist incident with Kanhaiyalal ji in Udaipur is a big stain on the Congress government. Such a heinous incident happened in Udaipur because there is a Congress government which sympathises with the terrorists," he stated.

The prime minister reiterated the increase in crime against women in the state, adding that no one was safe under Congress' rule.

"Even Dalits and poor people are not safe in the state," he said, adding "The BJP assures every daughter and daughter-in-law of Rajasthan that she will get the opportunity to live with dignity and go out of the house without fear in a safe environment...this is Modi's guarantee."

The prime minister further said, "We have seen such situations as never before in Rajasthan in the last five years. Who would have thought that there could be a ban on Ram Navami procession and Kanwar Yatra in Rajasthan? But the Congress government committed this sin."





Also Read: BJP files complaint with EC accusing Gehlot of hiding details about cases "Corruption is like air and water for the Congress without which it cannot function," the prime minister added as he urged the people to elect a BJP government in Rajasthan for faster development. PM Modi also showed confidence in the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"You all know that after the Lok Sabha elections next year, my government is going to be formed at the Centre for the third time. India is certain to be among the top three economies of the world in my third term. For Rajasthan to also benefit from this rapid development of India, it is necessary to have a BJP government in Rajasthan too," he said.

(With agency inputs)

