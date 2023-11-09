Sensex (0.05%)
BJP files complaint with EC accusing Gehlot of hiding details about cases

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the Rajasthan CM

BJP, Congress

While speaking to ANI outside the Election Commission office, Shekhawat alleged that Ashok Gehlot deliberately did not mention the two criminal cases of serious nature in the affidavit given with his nomination.

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Wednesday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot concealed the details of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit.
A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the Rajasthan CM.
While speaking to ANI outside the Election Commission office, Shekhawat alleged that Ashok Gehlot deliberately did not mention the two criminal cases of serious nature in the affidavit given with his nomination.
"Ashol Gelot has two cases against him; one is in connection with the land scam, and the other is of looting, rape, and sexual offence, which he is completely aware of, but he did not disclose this information in his affidavit. This is cognizable under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act. We have complained to the Election Commission to take cognizance and take appropriate action," Shekhawat said.
CM Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, which is going to the polls on November 25.
The Congress released its seventh list of 21 candidates, fielding state minister Shanti Dhariwal for the Kota North seat. In its Sunday list, the party denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalist and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.
The Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Ralawata from the Ajmer North constituency.
Notably, Dhariwal and Rathore were among the three senior state leaders against whom the party's disciplinary committee had issued notices after they did not attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in the state and held a parallel meeting of MLAs instead last year, during the party presidential elections.
After polling, the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 5, along with four other state assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Assembly elections BJP Election Commission criminal cases

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

