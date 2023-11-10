Rajasthan election: Blow to Congress as CM's aide joins BJP ahead of polls

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan.

The former Jodhpur mayor, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Soorsagar constituency as an independent candidate withdrew his papers and joined the BJP on Thursday.

"The reason for joining the BJP is PM Modi's desire to take India to the top of the world and to stop scams like the paper leak scam in Rajasthan. I decided to join the BJP to build a better atmosphere in Rajasthan," Dadhich said after joining the BJP in Jaipur.

He joined the BJP in the presence of the Union Minister and the party's Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MP Rajendra Gehlot.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that leaders of the Congress and other parties are joining the BJP as they are fed up with the policies and fake promises of such parties.

"Senior Congress leaders working with Congress since the 80s from Jodhpur and another senior Congress leader from Dausa, Rameshwar Dadhich and Vinod Sharma, have joined the BJP with several others. This has increased the BJP's power. The BJP's power will multiply," Shekhawat said.

Earlier on November 6, Girraj Singh Malinga, a Congress MLA from Bari joined the Bharatiya Janta Party and said that he switched parties because the leaders were being targeted in the party one by one.

