Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan election: Blow to Congress as CM's aide joins BJP ahead of polls

Rajasthan election: Blow to Congress as CM's aide joins BJP ahead of polls

Ahead of election, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan.

The former Jodhpur mayor, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Soorsagar constituency as an independent candidate withdrew his papers and joined the BJP on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The reason for joining the BJP is PM Modi's desire to take India to the top of the world and to stop scams like the paper leak scam in Rajasthan. I decided to join the BJP to build a better atmosphere in Rajasthan," Dadhich said after joining the BJP in Jaipur.

He joined the BJP in the presence of the Union Minister and the party's Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MP Rajendra Gehlot.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that leaders of the Congress and other parties are joining the BJP as they are fed up with the policies and fake promises of such parties.

"Senior Congress leaders working with Congress since the 80s from Jodhpur and another senior Congress leader from Dausa, Rameshwar Dadhich and Vinod Sharma, have joined the BJP with several others. This has increased the BJP's power. The BJP's power will multiply," Shekhawat said.

Earlier on November 6, Girraj Singh Malinga, a Congress MLA from Bari joined the Bharatiya Janta Party and said that he switched parties because the leaders were being targeted in the party one by one.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Several trains in Rajasthan cancelled in view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy

Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

Rajasthan HC allows BTP doctor to contest state Assembly elections 2023

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: CM Gehlot addresses rally, Owaisi slams Congress

BJP files complaint with EC accusing Gehlot of hiding details about cases

Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: Prominent leaders join BJP ahead of polls

Congress will contest Rajasthan polls on 7 'guarantees': CM Gehlot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotrajasthanState assembly pollsIndian National CongressBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story