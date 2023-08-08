Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / PM Modi sees himself as the PM of just BJP & Hindus: CM Ashok Gehlot

PM Modi sees himself as the PM of just BJP & Hindus: CM Ashok Gehlot

While inaugurating new districts in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot questioned how Manipur situation has been dealt with, stating that violence is not the answer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public event in Jaipur on Monday, accusing him of holding the mistaken belief that he is only the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hindu community. Gehlot also took a dig at Modi's attire, positioning himself as a more humble figure. He even hinted at being the natural choice for his party's next chief minister, stating that although he's contemplated leaving the position, the role seems to stick with him, according to a PTI report.
 
Speaking on the prime minister's recent global travels, Gehlot expressed that PM Modi's respect abroad stems from his association with "Mahatma Gandhi's country", which has preserved democratic values through the Congress party. He cautioned against Modi's perception that he is solely the prime minister of the BJP and Hindus, labelling this as a "dangerous illusion".
 
Drawing attention to Manipur's violence, Gehlot questioned the international perspective and criticised PM Modi's mention of Congress-ruled states when addressing the issue. He deemed such a comparison insulting and emphasised that violence cannot be the solution.
 
Gehlot presented himself as a humble figure, contrasting Modi's reported extravagant wardrobe choices. He questioned whether Modi could be considered a bigger ascetic than himself, given his simple lifestyle and lack of material acquisitions.
 
Gehlot reaffirmed his commitment to public welfare and indicated that his work would be his basis for re-election. He also raised allegations against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.
 
Gehlot inaugurated new districts in Rajasthan during the event, marking a significant expansion in the state's administrative divisions. With 17 new districts and three divisions, Rajasthan's total count has now risen to 50 districts and 10 divisions.
 
This comes after the CM criticised the BJP party for projecting PM Modi's image for the upcoming Rajasthan elections. According to a PTI report, CM Gehlot questioned whether local leaders of the BJP, including Vasundhara Raje, were capable of winning the state for the party.
 
In yesterday's event, the chief minister remarked on whether the PM would personally contribute to the development of new districts and educational institutions in Rajasthan.

