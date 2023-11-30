Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: All you must know before exit polls

Rajasthan completed its elections in a single phase on November 25. The state, which has alternated parties ruling it since 1993, may significantly influence the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the state ahead of the counting of votes.

Why are Rajasthan elections important?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Encompassing a total area of 342,239 sq km, Rajasthan is the largest state in India. The Rajasthan Assembly holds 200 seats and has 1,875 candidates contesting the elections in 2023. Rajasthan shares a border with Pakistan in the northwestern part of the country. Domestically, the state borders Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. With the two major parties of India, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fighting over control over the state, Rajasthan's poll outcomes could play a significant role in general elections or Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha has a total of 25 seats. Out of this, 24 seats are held by BJP and one is held by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Chief Hanuman Beniwal.

When was the polling held for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023?



Rajasthan went to polls on November 25. The date was changed from November 23. The Election Commission of India cited "large-scale" weddings and social engagements in Rajasthan on 23 November for the postponement of the state Assembly elections.

Following the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was suspended. This meant that only 199 out of the 200-seat Assembly went to polls on November 25.

What happened in previous Rajasthan Assembly elections?

The Congress party won 100 seats, short of a majority by only one seat. The party formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. The ruling party currently holds 108 out of the 200 seats.

BJP only managed to win 73 seats, a massive loss compared to the 163 seats it secured in the previous elections.

What are the main issues in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023?

Paper leaks and scams

Paper leaks in Rajasthan's Public Service Commission exams have fueled BJP's campaign in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to oust corrupt individuals if BJP wins. BJP's manifesto for the state is also centred around fighting corruption in the state. BJP leaders have made many references to the paper leak scam and the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam during election campaigns. Congress defended its government's actions and disputed allegations of corruption.

Women's Safety

BJP raises concerns about women's safety, calling the elections a battle for women's honour. Union Minister Smriti Irani and Amit Shah have criticised the Congress government's record on women's safety in Rajasthan. Women's safety and welfare have also taken centre stage in manifestos produced by both parties.

Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP)

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), an ambitious project that aims to harvest excess water available during the rainy season and use it for irrigation and drinking purposes in areas prone to scarcity, has also been a crucial part of Congress's election campaign. CM Gehlot has demanded that the project receive national status.

Anti-incumbency

Rajasthan is historically prone to anti-incumbency, often swinging between the Congress and BJP. The BJP is confident that citizens will vote out Congress, banking on the party's strong organization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image, and anti-incumbency sentiments.

Incumbent CM Ashok Gehlot has disputed the anti-incumbency sentiment throughout his election campaigns, highlighting the government's performance. He has also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and inciting people during elections.

Intra-party factionalism

Both the Congress and the BJP have witnessed inter-party factionalism. Within Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy CM Sachin Pilot have publicly criticised each other. However, both have been seen together since the Congress began promoting its "united front" during the five state Assembly elections.

Within the BJP, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her loyalists maintain significant influence in the state. However, the party refused to make Raje the face of the state, raising speculations about her role and intra-party politics.

Many party workers also held protests after not receiving tickets. Several party leaders and workers also switched sides before the state went into polls.

Communalism

Religious appeals and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya have dominated the campaign, with the Kanhaiya Lal murder case brought up in rallies. BJP accused Congress of misrule and placed blame on the Congress government for failing to prevent the murder by releasing the accused from custody days ahead of the murder.

Congress has called out the Opposition party for trying to invoke religion or caste to seek out votes, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in response, accused those responsible for Kanhaiya Lal's murder of being BJP members released from police detention after receiving pressure from the party. Notably, Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich, joined the BJP after candidate nominations closed in Rajasthan.

Who are the heavyweights in the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023?

Ashok Gehlot - Congress

Ashok Gehlot, a senior member of the Indian National Congress (INC), presently serves as the chief minister of Rajasthan. This was his third time holding the position of chief minister. He first took the chief ministerial seat in 1998. He is contesting the elections from Sardarpura constituency, where he has consistently won every election since 1998.

Vasundhara Raje - BJP

Vasundhara Raje, a senior member of the BJP, has been chief minister of Rajasthan two times (2003-08 and 2013-18). She was also the first woman to hold the chief ministerial position in the state. Her work received recognition on a global platform when the United Nations awarded her the "Women Together Award" in 2007.

Sachin Pilot - Congress

Sachin Pilot is one of the youngest senior leaders in the Indian National Congress party. He became the youngest member of Parliament at the age of 26 and served as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan from late 2018-2020. He was removed from the post after staging a revolt against CM Gehlot.

Rajendra Rathore - BJP

Rajendra Rathore is a senior leader of the BJP. Rathore is also serving as the leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan and representing the party from the Churu constituency.

Controversies surrounding Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

ED and CBI raids

Congress has accused the Modi government of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED)and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political gains. CM Gehlot, as well as many Opposition parties, have criticised the central government for misusing the agencies ahead of the state Assembly elections. The BJP has responded by reiterating that the agencies are doing their work and those who are innocent have nothing to fear.

The Red Diary

The "red diary" allegedly holds details of CM Gehlot's financial transactions. PM Modi calls it a product of Congress' corruption. CM Gehlot has refuted these claims and alleged that the "red diary" is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

Main parties contesting in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023



Rajasthan state Assembly elections have been dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with the two parties alternating governments since 1993.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marx), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have also contested the elections.

Regional parties, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), along with independent candidates, have also contested the 2023 Rajasthan state Assembly elections.