Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan’s current chief minister, Ashok Gehlot is an Indian politician and one of the most senior members of the Indian National Congress (INC) or Congress party. With Rajasthan assembly elections around the corner, Gehlot may be Congress’ candidate for the CM’s seat in the state. Here is a closer look at the chief minister and his expansive political career.

Ashok Gehlot was born on May 3, 1951 in Jodhpur to parents, Laxman Singh Gehlot and Sunita Gehlot. He completed his undergraduate degrees in science and law and pursued a master’s degree in economics. Even before joining politics, Gehlot was heavily involved in student politics along with political and social work that helped build his career today. His father was a magician who traveled across the country performing magic tricks. Gehlot has also shown a penchant for performing magic tricks and this is often referenced by the CM, the Opposition as well as the media.

Background in social work

Gehlot actively participated in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh war in Bangaon and 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, demonstrating his commitment to social work. He also worked in Tarun Shanti Sena's camps and contributed to adult education through Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Ashok Gehlot is also the president of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, an NGO established for the student-youth community.

Political background

Gehlot's political journey commenced during his student years and rapidly gained momentum. He was elected to the seventh Lok Sabha in 1980, representing the Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. This marked the beginning of his political career. Gehlot's leadership qualities led him to represent Jodhpur in subsequent Lok Sabha terms, including the eighth and then 10th to 12th Lok Sabha. His strong connection with the people of Rajasthan saw him elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from the Sardarpura (Jodhpur) constituency in 1999, marking his presence in state politics.

Stint as Union Minister

In 1984, Gehlot served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Civil Aviation (December 31, 1984 to September 26, 1985) and briefly as Deputy Union Minister for Sports from February 7, 1984 to October 31, 1984 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He later also served as the Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Textiles from June 21 1991 to 18 January 1993 under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Brief stint as Minister in Government of Rajasthan

During a brief period, from June 1989 to November 1989, Gehlot served as the Minister of Home and Public Health Engineering Department in the Government of Rajasthan. This role allowed him to engage with state-level governance and address issues at the grassroots level.

Role in All India Congress Committee / Congress Working Committee

Gehlot's contribution to the All India Congress Committee and Congress Working Committee highlighted his organisational acumen. He successfully managed responsibilities as a special invitee member from January to July 2004, and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from July 17, 2004 to February 18, 2009.

His tenure included overseeing states like Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. His nomination as the general secretary of All India Congress Committee further solidified his role within the party structure.

Tenure as president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee

Gehlot's leadership extended to the state level, where he served as the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee three times. His first term, from September 1985 to June 1989, displayed his leadership abilities at a young age of 34. Subsequent terms from 1994 to 1997 and 1997 to 1999 showcased his enduring commitment to grassroots leadership. Gehlot's presence in various party roles, including the President of the District Congress Committee and General Secretary of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, further cemented his place in Rajasthan's political landscape.

Prior to this, between 1973 and 1979, Gehlot was the president of Rajasthan National Student’s Union of India (NSUI), where he strengthened the youth wing of the Congress party.

Chief Minister Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot’s first tenure as the chief minister of Rajasthan began on December 1, 1998 and ended on December 8, 2003. During this time, Rajasthan experienced one of its worst famines of the century. The Gehlot government effectively managed famine relief efforts during a severe drought, ensuring food supply for affected populations.

His second term (December 13, 2008 to December 13, 2013) saw the initiation of projects such as the Jaipur Metro Rail, Super Thermal Power Stations, and rural housing schemes. Gehlot championed welfare initiatives like the Chief Minister Free Medicine Scheme, Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, and Right to Hearing Act, emphasising his focus on citizens' well-being.

Gehlot returned as chief minister for a third time on December 17, 2018. While both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot are presenting a united Congress front, it is unclear which one will be the candidate for chief minister in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections 2023.