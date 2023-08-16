Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot aims to make Rajasthan one of the tops states of the nation by 2030 through education, healthcare, employment, and overall development

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the foundation day program of new districts and divisions of Rajasthan, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Monday.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the launch of "Mission 2030" with the goal of making the state the number one among all Indian states, according to a report by NavBharat.

CM Gehlot has reached out directly to the public to gather suggestions for this mission on the occasion of August 15, ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has set forth a vision for the year 2030, focusing on bringing Rajasthan to the forefront of the nation's leading states.

The vision document will look towards developing various sectors in the state, including education, healthcare, and employment. To meet the objective of "Mission 2030", suggestions will be gathered from various sections of society, including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, lawyers, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals, and athletes, totalling around ten million residents. All these suggestions will later be consolidated to draft the vision document for Mission 2030. This statement was made while addressing a gathering at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Also Read: Rajasthan elections 2023: CM starts Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

In the financial year 2018-19, the state's economy stood at around Rs 9.11 trillion. Currently, it is approximately Rs 14.14 trillion. The next target set by the Gehlot-led government will be to reach around Rs 35.71 trillion by 2030. This is more than two times its current value.

CM Gehlot urged every Rajasthani to pledge that they will contribute significantly to making Rajasthan the foremost state in every field by increasing the pace of progress tenfold by the year 2030. He added that with collective determination, achieving the goal is not insurmountable.

During a recent press conference at the CM’s residence, Gehlot also expressed his desire to see Rajasthan fully developed by 2030 and that citizens would not face any problems, regardless of who holds the position of Chief Minister in Rajasthan. He emphasised that citizens should be guaranteed all possible conveniences. 

Also Read

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM starts Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM starts Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative

Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanElection newsElections in IndiaAshok Gehlot

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story