Rajasthan elections: Congress adopts Karnataka model for ticket allocation

Congress party to reveal candidate list using Karnataka model; targets 156 seats for a strong victory

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
The Congress party will be using the Karnataka model for ticket distribution in Rajasthan assembly polls, according to a report by the Hindu.
 
This news comes following the election preparation meeting in its war room in Jaipur on August 11. This meeting included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC General Secretary K C. Venugopal, Chief Observer Madhusudan Mistry, AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara and several other Congress veterans.
 
The Congress party has decided to release its first list of candidates for the state assembly polls. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the AICC in charge for the State, emphasised that consensus among party leaders would be crucial in finalising candidates. Moreover, the party intends to underscore its commitment to uplift the underprivileged through its welfare programmes.
 
Chief Minister Gehlot unveiled "Mission 156," aiming to secure 156 out of the 200 seats in the Assembly. This target is rooted in the party's accomplishments in health, education, social security, power, and water, which it aims to leverage for the upcoming state assembly elections.
 
Gehlot also stressed the importance of early candidate selection, as it would provide the Congress party with a strategic edge. He affirmed the unity of purpose among party leaders and their determination to regain governance. Despite minor internal disagreements, the overarching goal is to secure victory and once again establish a government. Sachin Pilot also attended the meeting showcasing the party's unity.
 
Gehlot also commented on the BJP's failed attempt to topple his government in 2020, attributing this to the support of the people. He highlighted the ongoing conspiracies against his administration but remained optimistic about garnering a significant mandate.
 
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal also declared that the Congress party was well positioned to win in the Assembly polls.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

