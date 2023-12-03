The counting for the Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday. The state has been dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, with the two parties alternating governments since 1993. Polling in the state was done in a single phase for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats on November 25. Polls saw a turnout of 74.16 per cent, only slightly above the 2018 voting percentage of 74.06 per cent. Congress formed the government in the 2018 Assembly elections with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), early trends showed the BJP leading on 115 seats in Rajasthan. Congress leads on 67 seats, while independent candidates were ahead on nine. The BSP and Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) lead on three and two respectively, followed by CPI(M) on one.

As of 11:30 am, BJP had 41.91 per cent of the vote share, followed by Congress at 39.05 per cent.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

Early trends in Rajasthan, as of 11:30 am, show Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading from Sardarpura constituency with a vote margin of 11,809. The incumbent CM has held this seat since 1998.

BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is also leading in Jhalrapatan constituency with a 29,863 vote margin, while Congress leader Sachin Pilot leads in Tonk with 2,822.

BJP leader and one of the seven Member of Parliaments fielded by BJP, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, trailed from Jhotwara constituency with 7,933 vote margin against Congress candidate Abhishek Choudhary. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also trails in Taranaga against Congress candidate Narendra Budania.

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Of the 200 Assembly seats, 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Due to the death of incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was put on hold, leaving 199/200 seats for elections.