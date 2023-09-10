Rajasthan elections: Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Rajendra Singh Gudha, the former minister of state for Panchayati Raj and rural development in Rajasthan, who was dismissed from his post in July, has officially joined Shiv Sena, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Gudha's assembly constituency, Udaipurwati, located in Jhunjhunu district, Shinde warmly welcomed Gudha, embracing him into the Shiv Sena fold. He commended Gudha's decision to leave his ministerial position, emphasising that it was made in the people's interest.

Shinde highlighted Gudha's concerns regarding women's safety and law and order issues, stating that he was removed from his ministerial position for raising valid points. Shinde questioned, "What wrong did he say?"

Gudha's removal from office came after he drew parallels between incidents of sexual violence in strife-hit Manipur and crimes against women in Rajasthan during a state assembly session.

After his dismissal, Gudha claimed to possess a "red diary" containing information about alleged illegal transactions by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde underlined the pressing needs of Rajasthan, including improved law and order, women's safety, job opportunities for youth, and the progress of farmers. He expressed the importance of developing industries in the state, particularly in sectors like mining, to generate employment locally and curb migration to other states in search of jobs.

This comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for the end of the year or early 2024.

Shinde acknowledged Gudha's decision to relinquish his ministerial post "for truth" as the driving force behind his entry into Shiv Sena.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also been a vocal critic of violence against women in Rajasthan. In July, BJP lawmakers also held protests demanding the dismissal of the Gongress-led state government

Speaking on a possible alliance between Shiv Sena with the BJP in Rajasthan, Shinde emphasised the Shiv Sena would prioritise the "politics of development" for upcoming elections. He noted that decisions regarding alliances would be made closer to election time.

Rajendra Singh Gudha, originally elected as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in the 2018 assembly elections, switched to the Congress party along with five other BSP MLAs. This move followed the BJP's victory in the 2018 elections and the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

