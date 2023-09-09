Rajasthan elections 2023: Kota City to receive Heritage Chambal Riverfront

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate the Chambal Riverfront on 12th September, featuring a spectacular Chambal Mata statue and significant infrastructure improvements.

According to media reports, Rajasthan's Kota city is set to receive a gift from the state government as the Heritage Chambal Riverfront, which will feature a Chambal Mata statue and have significant infrastructure improvements. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate this on Tuesday, September 12.

The centrepiece of the Chambal Riverfront will be a colossal statue of Chambal Mata, a deity of reverence in the region. According to a report by News 18, this sculpture has been crafted from 1,500 pieces of marble imported from Vietnam. Moreover, five elephant statues have been installed beneath the towering 242-foot-high Chambal Mata statue.

A unique feature of the Chambal Mata statue is the ceremonial urn placed atop it. To supply water to this urn, four high-capacity pumps with a power rating of 75 HP each have been installed. These pumps will deliver water to the Kalash, or ceremonial pot, through two pipelines measuring approximately 1.5 feet in width. From there, the water will cascade into the Chambal River from the urn.

The inauguration will include the participation of a team of pundits who will perform aarti, a ritual of worship, every evening at the Chambal Mata idol.

The Chambal Riverfront project aligns with infrastructure enhancements in the region that was announced on Friday. The Rajasthan government has allocated a budget of Rs 256.46 crore to construct a high-level bridge over the Chambal River in the Kota district. This bridge, situated on State Highway 120 in Gothra Kalan village, received approval from the Chief Minister. Initially, Rs 165 crore had been earmarked for this project in the state budget.

The bridge's construction is expected to reduce travel distances, enhancing convenience for the local population.

In addition to the bridge, the state government has also approved Rs 232.10 crore for road construction projects across 19 districts. This will fund the development of 21 roads in Barmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur; 20 in Jaisalmer; 12 in Nagaur; six each in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Jodhpur, and Hanumangarh; five in Chittorgarh; four in Kota; three in Pali; two in Alwar; and one road each in Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, and Ajmer districts. This is reportedly a significant milestone for Kota city and the state of Rajasthan as a whole ahead of the state assembly election, slated for the end of the year or early 2024.

(With agency inputs)