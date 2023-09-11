Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections: Jaipur govt increases e-rickshaw quota to 32k from 29k

Rajasthan elections: Jaipur govt increases e-rickshaw quota to 32k from 29k

E-rickshaw associations are scheduled to meet with the transport commissioner to discuss future courses of action

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Traffic Control Board has approved raising the e-rickshaw quota in the city from 29,000 to 32,000, ahead of the upcoming state assembly election, according to a report by the Times of India.

The original proposal by the government aimed to demarcate 11 distinct zones in the city for e-rickshaws, each marked by a specific colour code. E-rickshaws of a particular colour were intended to operate exclusively within their designated zones. To implement this policy, a committee was formed, consisting of members from the transport department, municipal corporations, e-rickshaw associations, the DCP traffic of Jaipur Commissionerate, and a representative from the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation.

However, the policy could not be implemented due to strong resistance from e-rickshaw associations and technical challenges. With the upcoming assembly elections, limited time is available to implement the policy before the polls. The report added that critics have questioned the decision to increase the e-rickshaw quota at this point, suggesting that it is a move to garner support from e-rickshaw drivers, owners, and association members in the run-up to the election.

This is not the first time Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had been accused of handing out freebies in the months leading up to the elections. The chief minister has however, discarded these allegations and simply stated that the Congress-led government is performing their duties.

On Monday, e-rickshaw associations are scheduled to meet with the transport commissioner to discuss future courses of action.
The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for the end of the year or early 2024.

Also Read

Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan elections: Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Rajasthan: Villages to receive meals at Rs 8 under the Indira Rasoi scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: Kota City to receive Heritage Chambal Riverfront

Rajasthan elections: INDIA bloc shaking Modi, BJP, and RSS, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanE-rickshawsJaipurElection newsIndian electionsElection campaignBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story