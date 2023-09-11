The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Traffic Control Board has approved raising the e-rickshaw quota in the city from 29,000 to 32,000, ahead of the upcoming state assembly election, according to a report by the Times of India.

The original proposal by the government aimed to demarcate 11 distinct zones in the city for e-rickshaws, each marked by a specific colour code. E-rickshaws of a particular colour were intended to operate exclusively within their designated zones. To implement this policy, a committee was formed, consisting of members from the transport department, municipal corporations, e-rickshaw associations, the DCP traffic of Jaipur Commissionerate, and a representative from the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation.

However, the policy could not be implemented due to strong resistance from e-rickshaw associations and technical challenges. With the upcoming assembly elections, limited time is available to implement the policy before the polls. The report added that critics have questioned the decision to increase the e-rickshaw quota at this point, suggesting that it is a move to garner support from e-rickshaw drivers, owners, and association members in the run-up to the election.

This is not the first time Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had been accused of handing out freebies in the months leading up to the elections. The chief minister has however, discarded these allegations and simply stated that the Congress-led government is performing their duties

On Monday, e-rickshaw associations are scheduled to meet with the transport commissioner to discuss future courses of action.

The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for the end of the year or early 2024.