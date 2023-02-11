JUST IN
Schemes not 'freebies', but part of social security: CM on Rajasthan Budget
New tax regime to benefit middle class; leave more money in their hands: FM
Gross direct tax mop-up grows 24% to Rs 15.67 trn, net collection rise 18%
Indore mops up Rs 661.52 cr on Day 1 of public issue of green bonds
Rising India rates to upset PM Modi's Budget math on small savings
Delhi govt approves infra projects worth Rs 11.28 cr for repair of roads
India, Mauritius discuss cooperation in area of urban development
Union minister G Kishan Reddy urges entrepreneurs to invest big in UP
Govt to offload 30 mn MT wheat to cool down prices via open market disposal
Smuggling can slow march to $40-trillion economy, says FICCI report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
New tax regime to benefit middle class; leave more money in their hands: FM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Schemes not 'freebies', but part of social security: CM on Rajasthan Budget

"We made a promise to our people, we are just delivering on that promise. Social security is their right," he said

Topics
Rajasthan government | rajasthan | Budget

Nitin Kumar  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

In his government’s last Budget before the Assembly polls this year-end, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reached out to all sections of the population to brighten his party's chances to break the three-decade tradition of not re-electing a state government.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.