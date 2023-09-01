Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

CM Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the judiciary for being rampant with corruption, triggering strong reactions from the legal fraternity

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks regarding corruption in the judiciary have sparked strong reactions from the legal fraternity, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). In response, legal professionals have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court seeking contempt proceedings against the seasoned Congress leader.

The PIL has been scheduled for a hearing on September 5.

Moreover, the remarks made by the chief minister of Rajasthan have sparked strikes and protests organised by bar associations across the state.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, CM Gehlot spoke about rampant corruption in the judiciary. He added that he has heard of lawyers drafting later pronounced judgments.

CM Gehlot said, "Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgment in writing and the same judgment is pronounced."

The reaction from legal professionals prompted CM Gehlot to clarify his statements, emphasising that his remarks about "corruption in the judiciary" made during a private event in Jaipur the previous day were "not my personal opinion."

He stated, "I have always respected and placed my faith in the judiciary. Over time, numerous retired Supreme Court judges, including former chief justices, have raised concerns about corruption in the judiciary. Their expressions of concern are well-documented."

In response to the controversy, the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association has decided to boycott work on a specific day. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has also issued a contempt notice to Gehlot, urging him to withdraw his contentious remarks immediately.

Advocate Shiv Charan Gupta, who filed the PIL, argued that Gehlot's remarks amounted to "deliberate scandalisation and tarnishing the image of the judiciary." "As a practicing lawyer, I cannot tolerate this. I have requested the court to take suo motu cognisance and initiate contempt of court proceedings," he explained to TOI.

Ravi Bhansali, President of the Lawyers' Association of Jodhpur, announced a symbolic strike on Friday at the High Court's principal seat and in subordinate courts unless the chief minister retracted his statements. Yogendra Singh Tanwar, former vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Rajasthan, wrote to Chief Justice Augustine George Masih of the High Court, expressing his concerns about what he termed "contemptuous statements" by the chief minister.

This comes ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections slated for the end of the year.

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Health workers on indefinite strike in Raipur against govt over demands

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress

Rajasthan elections: Corruption is rampant in the judiciary says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections: CM approves retirement benefits for part-time workers

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's chance at CM in the past, says RLP leader Beniwal

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanBS Web ReportsElection newsIndian electionsElection campaignState assembly pollsAssembly pollsCorruption in Indiajudicial corruptionLawyersPublic Interest

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story