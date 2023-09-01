Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks regarding corruption in the judiciary have sparked strong reactions from the legal fraternity, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). In response, legal professionals have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court seeking contempt proceedings against the seasoned Congress leader.

The PIL has been scheduled for a hearing on September 5.

Moreover, the remarks made by the chief minister of Rajasthan have sparked strikes and protests organised by bar associations across the state.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, CM Gehlot spoke about rampant corruption in the judiciary. He added that he has heard of lawyers drafting later pronounced judgments.

CM Gehlot said, " Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today . I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgment in writing and the same judgment is pronounced."

The reaction from legal professionals prompted CM Gehlot to clarify his statements, emphasising that his remarks about "corruption in the judiciary" made during a private event in Jaipur the previous day were "not my personal opinion."

He stated, "I have always respected and placed my faith in the judiciary. Over time, numerous retired Supreme Court judges, including former chief justices, have raised concerns about corruption in the judiciary. Their expressions of concern are well-documented."

In response to the controversy, the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association has decided to boycott work on a specific day. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has also issued a contempt notice to Gehlot, urging him to withdraw his contentious remarks immediately.

Advocate Shiv Charan Gupta, who filed the PIL, argued that Gehlot's remarks amounted to "deliberate scandalisation and tarnishing the image of the judiciary." "As a practicing lawyer, I cannot tolerate this. I have requested the court to take suo motu cognisance and initiate contempt of court proceedings," he explained to TOI.

Ravi Bhansali, President of the Lawyers' Association of Jodhpur, announced a symbolic strike on Friday at the High Court's principal seat and in subordinate courts unless the chief minister retracted his statements. Yogendra Singh Tanwar, former vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Rajasthan, wrote to Chief Justice Augustine George Masih of the High Court, expressing his concerns about what he termed "contemptuous statements" by the chief minister.

This comes ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections slated for the end of the year.