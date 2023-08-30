Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Before the formation of the state of Rajasthan, the area was made up of around two dozen princely states and chiefships, according to Britannica. Rajasthan has been celebrated for its rich history, historic forts, palaces, traditional music, dance forms, and vibrant festivals. Here is everything you need to know about the state ahead of the Rajasthan State Assembly Elections 2023.

Capital: Jaipur

Chief Minister: Ashok Gehlot

Party: Indian National Congress

Governor: Kalraj Mishra

Area: 342,239 sq km

Bird: Godawan

Flower: Rohida

Tree: Khejri

Demographic

According to the 2011 census, Rajasthan had approximately 68.5 million people, making it the eighth most populous state in India. Population projections by the Ministry of Family Welfare released in 2020, places Rajasthan's population in 2021 at 79.2 million. It is expected to reach 90.5 million by 2036.

The population density according to government projections in 2021 is relatively moderate at about 232 people per square, which is fitting for its vast land area. This is up from 200 in the 2011 census. The sex ratio of 945 females per 1000 males is, however, slightly below the national average, indicating certain gender imbalances.

In 2011, only around 24.89 per cent of the population resided in urban areas. This was about half compared to Tamil Nadu, which had the highest percentage of its population living in urban areas at 48.45 per cent, followed by Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Rajasthan's urban population is expected to increase to 28 per cent by 2035.

The literacy rate stands at approximately 66.11 per cent, revealing disparities between genders - male literacy at 79.19 per cent and female literacy at 52.12 per cent according to the 2011 census. This also ranks Rajasthan at 33 among states in India, significantly lower than the national average of 74.04 per cent.

Land and area

Encompassing a total area of 342,239 sq km, Rajasthan is the largest state in India. Rajasthan shares a border with Pakistan in the northwestern part of the country. Domestically, the state borders Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. As of August 2023, the state has 50 districts after 17 new districts were inaugurated by the sitting chief minister. These districts come within its nine regions that are: Ajmer, Hadoti, Dhundhar, Gorwar, Shekhawati, Mewar, Marwar, Vagad and Mewat. Each region is known for its rich history and heritage.

The state has harsh climatic conditions due to the Thar Desert and the Aravalli Range, experiencing extreme temperatures with hot summers and relatively cooler winters. These have also strongly influenced the lifestyle of the region as well as the economy.

Languages and religion

Hindi served as the official language. Rajasthani is also widely spoken with its diverse dialects, such as Marwari, Mewari, Dhundhari, and Harauti.

On the religion front, Hinduism dominates the state at around 88.49 per cent, followed by Islam at 8.49 per cent. The state also has significant Sikh, Jain, Christian, and Buddhist communities, constituting approximately 1.38 per cent, 0.91 per cent, 0.14 per cent, and 0.02 per cent of the population, respectively.

While these 2011 census insights provide a snapshot of the state, it's important to note that demographics and trends may have evolved since then.

Economy

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rajasthan for 2023-24 is projected to be around Rs 15.7 trillion, which is 11.5 per cent more compared to last year, according to the 2023-24 state budget.

According to PRS India's analysis, in the year 2021-22, the GSDP was projected to expand by 11.4 per cent. In comparison, the national GDP is estimated to grow at 7.0 per cent in 2022-23.

Moreover, in 2022-23, all sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services, experienced growth. The services sector registered the highest growth at 10.7 per cent. The anticipated contributions of these sectors to the economy in 2022-23 are 60 per cent, 15 per cent, and 24 per cent, respectively (at current prices), according to an analysis by PRS India.

Rajasthan's per capita income is expected to rise by 15 per cent in 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

Sector-wise investment in the state was as follows:

Health and education: In the 2023-24 budget, Rajasthan allocated 7.4 per cent for health, surpassing the average state allocation of 6.3 per cent in 2022-23. Similarly, 19.5 per cent of total expenditure is directed towards education, exceeding the state average of 14.8 per cent.

Agricultural investments: The allocation for agriculture in Rajasthan's budget is 4.3 per cent, slightly lower than the average state allocation of 5.8 per cent.

Urban development: Rajasthan's emphasis on urban development is evident with an allocation of 4.7 per cent of the budget, surpassing the state average of 3.5 per cent.

Police and security: 3.0 per cent of Rajasthan's total expenditure is allocated for police, which falls below the average state expenditure of 4.3 per cent.

Infrastructure investment: Rajasthan's allocation for roads and bridges is 3.6 per cent of the total budget, slightly below the average state allocation of 4.5 per cent.

Major industries

Rajasthan's economy is largely agrarian. Agriculture is the primary occupation for the majority of its population. It is also known for mining, tourism, and handicrafts. In the recent budget analysis, all three sectors- agriculture, manufacturing, and services witnessed growth.

According to the Rajasthan Foundation, of which sitting CM Gehlot is the chairman, in 2021-22, agriculture and allied sectors contributed to 30.23 per cent of Rajasthan's gross state value added (GSVA) at current prices. The state is also India's leading producer of coarse cereals and coriander, as well as the country's second-largest producer of pulses, oilseeds, cumin, and garlic.

On the manufacturing end, Rajasthan has one of the largest limestone reserves. According to a report by The Times of India in November 2022, the state accounted for the highest production of limestone in the country at 20 per cent.

According to the Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) of Rajasthan, the state is also the richest in terms of availability and variety of minerals in the country, producing about 57 different minerals.

Rajasthan is the sole producer of lead and zinc ores, selenite and wollastonite. Till 2004-05, the state was also the sole producer of garnet.

In 2014-15, the state also produced almost the entire production of silver in the country.

Rajasthan also has more than 100 automotive and auto-component manufacturing units.

In 2016, Rajasthan peaked at generating Rs 3,300 crore from exports of its handicrafts. This includes textiles, carpet & durries, wooden furniture, mojaris/jutis, and Rajasthani paintings. The Rajasthan Handicraft Policy - 2022 aims to revive the industry and create more employment opportunities in the sector for the growth of the state.

New policies

The latest state budget also introduced and amended the following schemes:

Gig Workers Welfare Act: Under this Act, the Gig Workers Welfare Board and the Gig Workers Welfare and Development Fund will be set up with a sum of Rs 200 crore allocated to the fund.

Free Electricity Scheme: Through the Chief Minister's Free Electricity Scheme, consumers may receive free electricity for up to 100 units; this is an increase from the previous 50 units.



Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme: Through the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, Rajasthan government will provide gas cylinders to households at Rs 500. Those eligible need to purchase cylinders at the actual price from the company before the government provides a refund to beneficiaries.

National Food Security Act: Beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act 2013 will receive a free ration and the Chief Minister's Annapurna Food Packet containing rice, sugar, and oil.

Education and Skill Growth: A Youth Policy is in the works, which will establish the Youth Development and Welfare Fund, focusing on education, skill development, and employment opportunities.

Politics

The Legislative Assembly seat is based in the state's capital, Jaipur. Presently, there are 200 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies. Thirty-four constituencies remain reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In 1959, the state also became the first to experiment with panchayat raj (rule by panchayat). Today, the state has about 9,457 panchayats in total, including district, intermediate and village panchayats.

Congress vs BJP

Heera Lal Shashtri of the Indian National Congress was the state's first chief minister. Since then, the position of CM has been held by either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It must be noted that Ajmer was a separate state in India from 1950 to 1956. During this time, Haribhau Upadhyaya served as the state's chief minister and was a member of the Congress party.

The Shashtri-led government introduced policies to promote agricultural development, healthcare access, and rural infrastructure improvement. Upon his resignation in 1951, CS Venkatachari briefly took command of the state from January 1951 to April 1951.

Congress led the state till 1977, with Jai Narayan Vyas, Tikaram Paliwal, Mohan Lal Sukhadia, Barkatullah Khan, and Hari Dev Joshi serving as chief ministers.

In 1977, the Janata Party won the state elections, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat became the state's first chief minister who was not a member of the Congress party.

Congress party ruled the state once again between 1980 and 1990. Jagannath Pahadia, Shiv Charan Mathur, and Heera Lal Devpura held the post of CM during this period.

Shekhawat returned for consecutive terms spanning from 1990 to 1998. He held the post a total of three times.

In 1998, the Congress party returned to power with sitting CM Ashok Gehlot serving his first term in the state. Since then, Congress's Gehlot and BJP's Vasundhara Raje have alternatively taken charge of the state. Currently, Ashok Gehlot is serving his third term as chief minister. The next Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for the end of 2023.

Rural development, healthcare, and agricultural growth have been at the centre of policy planning in Rajasthan. More recently, infrastructural development, social welfare and women empowerment have also become important in policy planning.

Tribes in Rajasthan

Scheduled area in Rajasthan includes eight districts that comprise 5,697 villages in the southern parts of the state.

As per the Census 2011, the total population of the Scheduled Area is more than 6.4 million. Out of this, more than 4.5 million make up the Scheduled Tribes population. This is 70.43 per cent of the total population of the Scheduled Area. Twenty-five seats are reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

There are 12 notified Scheduled Tribes in Rajasthan. These are: