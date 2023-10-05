PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan and poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to lay the foundation stones of a slew of projects, including rail and road works and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati, said an official statement.

"At around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education," said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"The Prime Minister will then reach Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at around 03:30 PM, where he will perform bhoomi poojan of 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan'. He will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate more than Rs 12,600 crore, to nation development projects in sectors like road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water," said the statement.

In Rajasthan, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of important projects for strengthening the Health infrastructure of the state, the statement said.

The projects include 350 bedded 'Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur', and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan, it said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport, to be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore.

Additionally, he will also dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,135 crore. It is a step towards providing high-quality holistic education and building infrastructure for supporting cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives, it said.

For upgrading the infrastructure at the Central University of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister will dedicate a 'central instrumentation laboratory', staff quarters, and a 'yoga & sports sciences building'. He will lay the foundation stone of the Central Library, 600 capacity Hostel and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan, said the statement.

In a step that will improve road infrastructure in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road development projects.

The road projects will be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,475 crore. Jodhpur Ring Road will help ease traffic pressure and reduce vehicular pollution in the city. The projects will help improve connectivity, boosting trade employment generation and economic growth in the region, it said.

PM Modi will also flag off two new train services in Rajasthan. These include a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. - Khambli Ghat.

Further, two other rail projects will be dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister. These include projects for doubling the 145 km long 'Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line, said the statement.

In Madhya Pradesh, in line with the celebrations of the 500th birth centenary of Rani Durgavati, the Prime Minister will perform bhoomi poojan of 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan', it added.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 100 crore in Jabalpur, the 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan' will be spread over an area of about 21 acres. It will showcase an impressive 52-foot-high bronze statue of Rani Durgavati.

It will have a magnificent museum highlighting the history of the Gondwana region including the valour and courage of Rani Durgavati. It will also highlight the cuisine, art, culture, and way of living of the Gond people and other tribal communities, it said.

Prime Minister's vision to provide 'housing for all' will be strengthened as the Light House Project at Indore, Madhya Pradesh will be inaugurated. Built at a cost of about Rs 128 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, the project will benefit more than 1000 beneficiary families.

In a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections, the foundation stone of multiple Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori districts worth over Rs 2,350 crores will be laid, said the statement.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Jal Jeevan Mission project in the Seoni district worth over Rs 100 crore, to the nation. These projects in four districts of the state will benefit about 1,575 villages in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate the nation worth multiple projects more than Rs 4,800 crore for improving the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Prime Minister will dedicate rail projects worth more than Rs 1,850 crore to the nation. These projects will improve rail infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh benefiting the trade and tourism in the state.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Vijaipur- Auraiya- Phulpur Pipeline Project. The 352 km long pipeline has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,750 crore, said the statement.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Nagpur Jabalpur section (317 km) of the Mumbai Nagpur Jharsuguda Pipeline Project, built at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crore, it added.

The gas pipeline projects will provide clean and affordable Natural Gas to industries and homes and will be a step towards reducing emissions in the environment. Moreover, PM Modi will also dedicate a new bottling plant at Jabalpur which has been built at a cost of about Rs 147 crore, it said.