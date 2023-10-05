BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being "asleep" for four-and-a-half years, only to awaken to public concerns ahead of the elections. He made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing a rally in Tonk, where he holds the constituency seat. Pilot expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections , stating that the main contest would be between the Congress and the BJP, although regional parties would also participate.

Pilot took the opportunity to highlight his party's achievements, asserting that the Congress was far ahead of the BJP in terms of election strategy. He criticised the central government for its handling of issues such as demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and black money. Furthermore, he condemned the suppression of journalists and underscored the importance of a free press.

Discussing police action against journalists in Delhi, he said, "I condemn the attempts that have been made to intimidate and threaten journalists. Everyone should have the freedom to practise journalism in a free environment."

In terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Rajasthan, Pilot questioned why essential issues, such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, were not receiving adequate focus. He noted an ongoing power struggle within the BJP and contrasted it with his own party's coordination and unity.

"The BJP hasn't tried to become the voice of the public, who are well aware that it is organising yatras merely in view of the upcoming elections. Various yatras like Aakrosh Yatra, Parivartan Yatra, and Sankalp Yatra have been initiated, but nobody seems to be talking about the public interest," said Pilot.

Pilot assured that the Congress would issue tickets to deserving candidates based on merit, emphasising the significant role of public choice in shaping the election outcome. "This is why people are calling for change, and this change has already begun. The BJP will surely lose in the four states where elections are due, making the 2024 Lok Sabha elections highly decisive," he added.

Both the Congress and BJP have alternated as ruling parties in the state, dominating the political landscape of Rajasthan. The state assembly comprises 200 seats, and elections are scheduled for later this year.



(With agency inputs)

