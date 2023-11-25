Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan polling: Scuffle breaks out at Sardarshahar assembly constituency

Rajasthan polling: Scuffle breaks out at Sardarshahar assembly constituency

Councillor representative Asif Khokhar alleged that he was assaulted by around five to seven people

ANI
BJP candidate from the Sardarshahar assembly constituency Rajkumar Rinva is pitted against Congress Anil Kumar Sharma

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Rajasthan while voting for assembly elections was underway on Saturday.

Councillor representative Asif Khokhar alleged that he was assaulted by around five to seven people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per reports, heavy police force arrived at the 'Rajkiya Anjuman Vidyalaya' polling booth after receiving information about the fight.

BJP candidate from the Sardarshahar assembly constituency Rajkumar Rinva is pitted against Congress Anil Kumar Sharma.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Also Read

Rajasthan polls: State registers 9.77% voter turnout till 9:30 am, says EC

Raj polls: Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory

No anti-incumbency, Congress will form govt in Rajasthan again: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan assembly elections: Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to vote

Congress in Rajasthan responsible for atrocities on women, says PM Modi

Rajasthan polls: State registers 9.77% voter turnout till 9:30 am, says EC

Lotus will bloom in Rajasthan on December 3, says Vasundhara Raje

No anti-incumbency, Congress will form govt in Rajasthan again: CM Gehlot

Raj polls: Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory

Rajasthan assembly elections: Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to vote

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanAssembly electionsvotingPolitics

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story