Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: Final integrated photo voters list published

The Election Commission has released the final integrated photo voter lists for all 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that that 52,931,152 voters are registered in the state for the upcoming election on November 25.
The Congress party has launched a "guarantees yatra" to inform the public about the party's seven promises ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023 on Tuesday. The seven promises made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra include an annual Rs 10,000 honorarium for women head of households, cooking gas cylinders at a price of Rs 500 for 10.5 million families, sale of cow dung at the price of Rs 2 per kg for cattle rearers, restoring the old pension scheme for government employees, free laptop or tablet for first year students in government colleges, insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh in case of natural calamities, and English medium schools.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held three rallies in Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He challenged the Congress-led state government and targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shah made alleged that the Congress government was highly corrupt and called them out for the paper leak case and Gehlot's infamous "red diary". The home minister also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lotus symbol were the face of CM in Rajasthan for the upcoming elections.
The home minister had a narrow escape when a "rath" in which he was travelling came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur. While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire. In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered.
BJP is coming to power and the ship of Congress is sinking: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee': Prime Minister Modi ahead of Rajasthan elections 2023
While addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jibes at Congress led states Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. These comments come ahead of state Assembly election in all three poll-bound states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. He said, "In Chhattisgarh, there is betting and in Rajasthan, there is a 'red diary'. All are misdeeds by Congress."
He added, "Congress may have gotten power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their chief ministers are involved in 'satta' (betting) and generating black money."
"Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee'," he said.
Congress wants to spread hysteria by doing caste based politics: Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore
Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore stated that the Congress party was spreading hysteria by conducting caste based politics. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote in Hindi, "The Congress party wants to spread hysteria by doing caste based politics and wants to harvest votes in which it will never succeed. On November 25, 2023, the public will give a befitting reply to those doing petty caste-based politics by pressing the button on the lotus symbol."
Congress will contest Rajasthan polls on 7 'guarantees': CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress will be contesting assembly elections on seven pre-poll promises announced by him for people of the state. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not set an agenda for the elections this time and that the opposition party is grappling with infighting. Read full story here.
52 Million voters registered for the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023
Rajasthan's State Election Commission has released the final integrated photo voter lists for all 200 assembly constituencies in preparation for the assembly polls on November 25. A total of 52,931,152 voters are registered in the state, including 27,474,849 men voters, 25,313,458 women. This also includes 2,271,647 new voters aged 18-19, and 624 voters belonging to the third gender.
Registered voters in the state have increased from 47.7 million during the 2018 state elections to more than 52 million.