Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: Final integrated photo voters list published

The Election Commission has released the final integrated photo voter lists for all 200 Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that that 52,931,152 voters are registered in the state for the upcoming election on November 25. The Congress party has launched a "guarantees yatra" to inform the public about the party's seven promises ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023 on Tuesday. The seven promises made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra include an annual Rs 10,000 honorarium for women head of households, cooking gas cylinders at a price of Rs 500 for 10.5 million families, sale of cow dung at the price of Rs 2 per kg for cattle rearers, restoring the old pension scheme for government employees, free laptop or tablet for first year students in government colleges, insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh in case of natural calamities, and English medium schools. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held three rallies in Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He challenged the Congress-led state government and targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shah made alleged that the Congress government was highly corrupt and called them out for the paper leak case and Gehlot's infamous "red diary". The home minister also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lotus symbol were the face of CM in Rajasthan for the upcoming elections. The home minister had a narrow escape when a "rath" in which he was travelling came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur. While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire. In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered.