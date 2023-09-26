Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan will secure Congress a bigger victory than other states: Gehlot

Rajasthan will secure Congress a bigger victory than other states: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken on the challenge to make Rajasthan surpass Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the party's victory ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Chief Minister has pledged to secure a larger victory for the Congress party in the upcoming state assembly elections in Rajasthan, as compared to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This commitment came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggested that the contest in Rajasthan would be "very close" in the forthcoming polls.

The chief minister noted that Rahul Gandhi had set a challenge, one that Rajasthan is prepared to meet.

"We will show him that Rajasthan will surpass Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the party's victory," Gehlot asserted.

Before addressing a rally in Jodhpur on Monday, Gehlot laid the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 582 crore. He also inaugurated an office for the advocate general at the high court, constructed at Rs 22.50 crore.

In his speech, the chief minister also touched upon a "scandal involving a central minister," referring to the criminal defamation lawsuit filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Further discussing the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam, Gehlot stated that he was facing a court case and was prepared to go to jail if it would help "the poor depositors get their money."

He went on to say that he was ready to assist the depositors in recovering their money. "This is such a task that everyone should come forward, setting politics aside," the chief minister added.

Gehlot had previously accused Shekhawat of involvement in the scam, an allegation the union minister has denied. In response, Shekhawat filed a criminal defamation lawsuit against the Rajasthan chief minister over the public remarks. The court case is currently in progress.

Gehlot also dismissed animosity towards the union minister, stating that he has never harboured ill will against anyone.

"I never ever had any ill-will against anyone in my life. Why would I hold it against him? People approached me because I am the chief minister and also the home minister. They had tears in their eyes. I inquired about the issue and then took it up," Gehlot elaborated.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied in Jaipur, marking the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in the state. The Prime Minister criticised Gehlot, asserting that he had squandered five years of Rajasthan's youth and gave the Congress-led state government "zero marks."

Both parties have yet to announce their respective candidates for the state assembly elections, expected to be held in Rajasthan later this year.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

CM Gehlot to begin 9-day yatra for 'Mission 2023' ahead of Rajasthan polls

BJP's Vasundhara Raje targets Rajasthan govt over crime against women

Cong appoints chairman, co-chairman of Central War Room for Rajasthan polls

Rajasthan revenue minister booked for allegedly grabbing mine in Bhilwara

Rajasthan Foundation posts helpline numbers for state residents in Canada

Topics :Ashok GehlotRahul GandhiNarendra ModiRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanCongressBJPIndian National CongressElection newsElection campaignElections in IndiaIndian electionsState assembly pollsAssembly pollsstate electionsBS Web ReportsGajendra Singh ShekhawatMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsChhatisgarh Assembly session

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story