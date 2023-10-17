Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat had filed a criminal defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister for claiming he had a role in the Rs 900 crore Sanjivani Cooperative Society scam

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's counsel has argued in a Delhi court that the allegations made against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the alleged Sanjivani scam were the "truth" and, therefore could not be termed "defamation". The counsel revealed that Shekhawat had been served a notice by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, investigating the alleged Rs 900 crore Sanjivani Multistate Credit Cooperative Society scam, and he had filed a reply to it. It was claimed that Shekhawat had suppressed this fact from the court.

The counsel emphasised that an FIR was lodged by the SOG Rajasthan in 2020, and Shekhawat's reply to the SOG's notice was related to this inquiry. Gehlot's counsel argued that his client never stated that Shekhawat had been convicted in the case but pointed out that he was also an accused in the matter. The counsel further contended that since the statements made were based on truth, they could not be considered defamation.

The court had earlier summoned Gehlot on August 7 following Shekhawat's complaint about Gehlot's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam. A criminal defamation case was filed against the sitting Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The case revolves around thousands of investors allegedly being duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, promising lucrative returns. The court is set to continue the hearing on October 20 at 10:30 am.

The scandal comes ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections, scheduled for November 25. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have dominated the polls in Rajasthan and have alternated governments. Congress won the last state elections in 2018, forming the state government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting for the upcoming elections in five states, including Rajasthan will be on December 3.

(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

