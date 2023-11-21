Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste census

Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste census

Congress promises Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report, new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level, and caste census in Rajasthan election manifesto

BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara and party leader Sachin Pilot, along with others, launched the party's election manifesto in Jaipur on Tuesday during a public meeting. The manifesto dubbed "Jan Ghoshna Patra" promises caste census in the state and a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level.

For farmers, Congress has promised Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan and minimum support price (MSP) according to Swaminathan Commission report. Chaired by Professor M S Swaminathan, the National Commission on Farmers (NCF) was formed in 2004 and submitted five reports between the years 2004 and 2006, suggesting ways to enhance the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of the major farming systems in India. The Swaminathan Commission had advised the central government to raise the MSP to at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Kharge further stated that Congress would create 1 million job opportunities in the state in the next five years, including 400,000 government jobs.

The manifesto comes after CM Gehlot already made seven guarantees for the state. These guarantees include an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of the family, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to 10.05 million families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium.

Upon the release of the manifesto, CM Gehlot also promised that the Rajasthan economy would reach Rs 15 trillion by year-end and that he targets to make it Rs 30 trillion by 2030.

"Rajasthan has always been a stronghold of the Congress. We have always made promises that could be fulfilled," stated Congress president Kharge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already released its manifesto for the state.

The Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Also Read

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

OBCs decoded: How backward classes in India were categorised and recognised

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

PM Narendra Modi promises fuel price review if BJP wins in Rajasthan

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress ahead of Rajasthan polls

From ports to airports, PM Modi controls everything: Congress chief Kharge

Tourism likely to jump by 10-12% this year in poll-bound Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sachin PilotAshok GehlotRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsAssembly electionsElection campaignElection newsElections in IndiaIndian electionsCongressIndian National Congressmallikarjun khargeBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story