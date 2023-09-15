Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

Telangana CM KCR will chair the meeting. All BRS MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to mandatorily attend the Parliamentary Party meeting

BS Web Team New Delhi
K Chandrashekar Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is going to organise a special parliamentary meeting under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, September 15, Telangana Today (TT) has reported. The meeting will discuss strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on September 18.

KCR will likely instruct BRS members of Parliament to raise the issues pertaining to Telangana during the session. All the BRS MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to mandatorily attend the Parliamentary Party meeting, TT reported.

The government announced an all-party meeting on Sunday, just one day before the special five-day session begins. This has come at a time when the opposition has said that the government is hiding the agenda for the session.

Also Read: Telangana BJP chief ends his fast against unemployment, vacancies in govt

The session will likely witness the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old to the new Parliament building. The tentative agenda for the special parliament session released by the Centre on Wednesday, September 15, includes two bills - The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 - to be taken up in the lower house.

Further, the Rajya Sabha will discuss The Post Office Bill, 2023 and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Although there were speculations that the special parliamentary session would see discussions on the controversial "one nation, one election," there was no mention of the same in the tentative list of the agenda for the meeting.

Also Read: Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

Speaking about the special session, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the government is hiding the actual intention behind the special session. The leader said, "The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment, as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai!," the leader posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

T Venkata Rao considering a return to BRS as ruling party offers ticket

Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

Telangana BJP chief ends his fast against unemployment, vacancies in govt

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate PRLIS with 2.4 TMC capacity on September 16

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR

Topics :Telangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana AssemblyTelangana govtKCRk chandrasekhar raoBJP MLAsLok Sabha MPsRajya SabhaBS Web ReportsParliamentElection news

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story