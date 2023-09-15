BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is going to organise a special parliamentary meeting under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, September 15, Telangana Today (TT) has reported. The meeting will discuss strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on September 18.

The government announced an all-party meeting on Sunday, just one day before the special five-day session begins. This has come at a time when the opposition has said that the government is hiding the agenda for the session.

The session will likely witness the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old to the new Parliament building. The tentative agenda for the special parliament session released by the Centre on Wednesday, September 15, includes two bills - The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 - to be taken up in the lower house.

Although there were speculations that the special parliamentary session would see discussions on the controversial "one nation, one election," there was no mention of the same in the tentative list of the agenda for the meeting.

Speaking about the special session, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the government is hiding the actual intention behind the special session. The leader said, "The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment, as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai!," the leader posted on X (formerly Twitter).